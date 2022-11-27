Sunrun Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 46.0% Upside

Sunrun Inc. found using ticker (RUN) now have 23 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 72 and 12.74 calculating the average target price we see 46.01. With the stocks previous close at 31.51 this indicates there is a potential upside of 46.0%. There is a 50 day moving average of 26.95 and the 200 moving average now moves to 27.21. The market cap for the company is $6,753m. Visit the company website at: https://www.sunrun.com

The potential market cap would be $9,861m based on the market concensus.

Sunrun Inc. engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems. Its primary customers are residential homeowners. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network. Sunrun Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.