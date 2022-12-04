Sunrun Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 45.5% Upside

Sunrun Inc. found using ticker (RUN) have now 24 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 72 and 12.74 and has a mean target at 45.34. With the stocks previous close at 31.16 this indicates there is a potential upside of 45.5%. The day 50 moving average is 26.6 and the 200 day moving average is 27.41. The company has a market cap of $6,851m. Company Website: https://www.sunrun.com

The potential market cap would be $9,969m based on the market concensus.

Sunrun Inc. engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems. Its primary customers are residential homeowners. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network. Sunrun Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.