Sunrun Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 32.3% Upside

Sunrun Inc. found using ticker (RUN) now have 22 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 70 and 12.74 with the average target price sitting at 47.02. With the stocks previous close at 35.54 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 32.3%. The 50 day MA is 26.72 while the 200 day moving average is 30.97. The company has a market capitalisation of $7,661m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.sunrun.com

The potential market cap would be $10,136m based on the market concensus.

Sunrun Inc. engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems. Its primary customers are residential homeowners. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network. Sunrun Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.