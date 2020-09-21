Sunrun Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential -15.0% Downside

Sunrun Inc. found using ticker (RUN) have now 9 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 61 and 25 with the average target price sitting at 50.61. Given that the stocks previous close was at 59.52 this would imply there is a potential downside of -15.0%. There is a 50 day moving average of 51.16 and the 200 moving average now moves to 26.6. The company has a market cap of $7,723m. Company Website: http://www.sunrun.com

Sunrun Inc. engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems. Its primary customers are residential homeowners. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network. Sunrun Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

