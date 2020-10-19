Sunrun Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential -13.2% Downside

Sunrun Inc. found using ticker (RUN) have now 11 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 79 and 25 calculating the mean target price we have 55.73. With the stocks previous close at 64.21 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -13.2%. The day 50 moving average is 64.14 and the 200 moving average now moves to 34.75. The market capitalisation for the company is $12,236m. Company Website: http://www.sunrun.com

Sunrun Inc. engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems. Its primary customers are residential homeowners. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network. Sunrun Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

