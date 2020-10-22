Sunrun Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential -10.9% Downside

Sunrun Inc. found using ticker (RUN) have now 11 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 79 and 25 calculating the mean target price we have 55.73. Now with the previous closing price of 62.58 this indicates there is a potential downside of -10.9%. There is a 50 day moving average of 64.22 and the 200 moving average now moves to 35.85. The company has a market capitalisation of $11,144m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.sunrun.com

Sunrun Inc. engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems. Its primary customers are residential homeowners. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network. Sunrun Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

