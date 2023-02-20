Sunoco LP – Consensus Indicates Potential 4.2% Upside

Sunoco LP found using ticker (SUN) have now 7 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 53 and 44 and has a mean target at 49. Given that the stocks previous close was at 47.04 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 4.2%. The 50 day MA is 44.97 while the 200 day moving average is 41.45. The company has a market cap of $3,906m. Find out more information at: https://www.sunocolp.com

The potential market cap would be $4,069m based on the market concensus.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The company’s Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel to commission agent locations. It’s All Other segment includes partnership credit card services, franchise royalties, and retail operations; and offers credit card processing, car washes, lottery, automated teller machines, money order, prepaid phone cards, and wireless services. The company owns and operates retail stores under the APlus and Aloha Island Mart brand names; and offers food, beverages, snacks, grocery and non-food merchandise, motor fuels, and other services. Sunoco LP was formerly known as Susser Petroleum Partners LP and changed its name to Sunoco LP in 2014. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.