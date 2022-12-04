Sunoco LP – Consensus Indicates Potential 8.9% Upside

Sunoco LP found using ticker (SUN) have now 7 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 50 and 40 with the average target price sitting at 46.29. Now with the previous closing price of 42.51 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 8.9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 41.41 while the 200 day moving average is 40.66. The market cap for the company is $3,588m. Visit the company website at: https://www.sunocolp.com

The potential market cap would be $3,908m based on the market concensus.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations. The All Other segment operates retail stores that offer motor fuel, merchandise, foodservice, and other services that include credit card processing, car washes, lottery, automated teller machines, money orders, prepaid phone cards, and wireless services. It also leases and subleases real estate properties; and operates terminal facilities on the Hawaiian Islands. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 78 retail stores in Hawaii and New Jersey. Sunoco GP LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Susser Petroleum Partners LP and changed its name to Sunoco LP in October 2014. Sunoco LP was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.