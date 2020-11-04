Sunoco LP – Consensus Indicates Potential 8.8% Upside

Sunoco LP with ticker code (SUN) now have 11 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 32 and 24 calculating the mean target price we have 28.64. With the stocks previous close at 26.32 this indicates there is a potential upside of 8.8%. The day 50 moving average is 25.55 and the 200 day MA is 23.72. The company has a market capitalisation of $2,198m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.sunocolp.com

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution and retailing of motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and major oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations. The All Other segment operates retail stores that offer motor fuel, merchandise, foodservice, and other services that include car washes, lottery, automated teller machines, money orders, prepaid phone cards, and wireless services. It also leases and rents real estate properties. Sunoco GP LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Susser Petroleum Partners LP and changed its name to Sunoco LP in October 2014. Sunoco LP was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.