Sunoco LP – Consensus Indicates Potential 7.2% Upside

Sunoco LP found using ticker (SUN) now have 7 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 50 and 40 and has a mean target at 46.29. Given that the stocks previous close was at 43.17 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 7.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 41.13 and the 200 moving average now moves to 40.66. The market capitalisation for the company is $3,614m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.sunocolp.com

The potential market cap would be $3,876m based on the market concensus.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations. The All Other segment operates retail stores that offer motor fuel, merchandise, foodservice, and other services that include credit card processing, car washes, lottery, automated teller machines, money orders, prepaid phone cards, and wireless services. It also leases and subleases real estate properties; and operates terminal facilities on the Hawaiian Islands. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 78 retail stores in Hawaii and New Jersey. Sunoco GP LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Susser Petroleum Partners LP and changed its name to Sunoco LP in October 2014. Sunoco LP was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.