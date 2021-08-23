Sunoco LP – Consensus Indicates Potential 14.6% Upside

Sunoco LP found using ticker (SUN) now have 11 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 35 and 24 and has a mean target at 29.91. Given that the stocks previous close was at 26.11 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 14.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 25.07 and the 200 day MA is 25.12. The company has a market capitalisation of $2,248m. Visit the company website at: http://www.sunocolp.com

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution and retailing of motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and major oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations. The All Other segment operates retail stores that offer motor fuel, merchandise, foodservice, and other services that include car washes, lottery, automated teller machines, money orders, prepaid phone cards, and wireless services. It also leases and rents real estate properties. Sunoco GP LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Susser Petroleum Partners LP and changed its name to Sunoco LP in October 2014. Sunoco LP was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.