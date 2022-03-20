Twitter
Sunoco LP – Consensus Indicates Potential 12.0% Upside

Sunoco LP found using ticker (SUN) have now 8 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 49 and 42 with the average target price sitting at 45.5. Now with the previous closing price of 40.63 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 12.0%. The 50 day MA is 42.86 and the 200 day moving average is 39.48. The market cap for the company is $3,449m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.sunocolp.com

The potential market cap would be $3,862m based on the market concensus.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations. The All Other segment operates retail stores that offer motor fuel, merchandise, foodservice, and other services that lude credit card processing, car washes, lottery, automated teller machines, money orders, prepaid phone cards, and wireless services. It also leases and subleases real estate properties; and operates terminal facilities on the Hawaiian Islands. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 78 retail stores in Hawaii and New Jersey. Sunoco GP LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Susser Petroleum Partners LP and changed its name to Sunoco LP in October 2014. Sunoco LP was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

