SunLink Health Systems – Consensus Indicates Potential 82.2% Upside

SunLink Health Systems with ticker code (SSY) now have 1 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘None’. The target price ranges between 2.35 and 2.35 and has a mean target at 2.35. With the stocks previous close at 1.29 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 82.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of 1.04 and the 200 day MA is 0.9. The company has a market cap of $8m. Find out more information at: http://www.sunlinkhealth.com

SunLink Health Systems, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates an 84-bed community hospital, which includes an 18-bed geriatric psychiatry unit and a 66-bed nursing home in Mississippi; as well as offers information technology services. This segment also owns unimproved lands. The Pharmacy segment offers institutional and non-institutional pharmacy services; and durable medical equipment products and services, which consist of the sale and rental of products for institutional clients or to patients in institutional settings and patient-administered home care, as well as retail pharmacy products and services. SunLink Health Systems was founded in 1959 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

