SunLink Health Systems – Consensus Indicates Potential 132.7% Upside

SunLink Health Systems found using ticker (SSY) now have 1 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘None’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 2.35 and 2.35 calculating the average target price we see 2.35. Now with the previous closing price of 1.01 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 132.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 1.01 and the 200 day moving average is 0.88. The market capitalisation for the company is $7m. Company Website: http://www.sunlinkhealth.com

SunLink Health Systems, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates an 84 bed community hospital, which includes an 18 bed geriatric psychiatry unit and a 66 bed nursing home in Mississippi; as well as offers information technology services. This segment also owns a medical building and unimproved lands. The Pharmacy segment offers institutional and non-institutional pharmacy services; and durable medical equipment products and services, which consists of the sale and rental of products for institutional clients or to patients in institutional settings and patient-administered home care, as well as retail pharmacy products and services. SunLink Health Systems was founded in 1959 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

