Sunlands Technology Group – Consensus Indicates Potential -38.4% Downside

Sunlands Technology Group with ticker code (STG) now have 1 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Underperform’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 1.09 and 1.09 with the average target price sitting at 1.09. With the stocks previous close at 1.77 this indicates there is a potential downside of -38.4%. The 50 day MA is 1.78 and the 200 moving average now moves to 1.67. The company has a market cap of $298m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.sunlands.com

Sunlands Technology Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online education services in the People’s Republic of China. It offers various degree- and diploma-oriented post-secondary courses, including preparation courses for the self-taught higher education examination (STE) for learners pursuing associate diplomas or bachelor’s degrees, as well as for the entrance examinations of master of business administration programs. The company’s STE courses cover 19 majors, including Chinese language and literature, law, pre-school education, marketing, English, human resource management, business administration, business management, modern corporate governance, financial management, advertising, accounting, engineering management, administrative management, computer information management, finance, convention management, chain operation management, and visual communication and design. It also provides professional certification preparation course offerings that cover various industries and professions, such as accounting, human resources, teaching, and finance. The company was formerly known as Sunlands Online Education Group and changed its name to Sunlands Technology Group in August 2018. Sunlands Technology Group was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China.

