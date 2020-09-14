Sunlands Technology Group – Consensus Indicates Potential -30.9% Downside

Sunlands Technology Group found using ticker (STG) now have 1 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Underperform’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 1.3 and 1.3 calculating the mean target price we have 1.3. Now with the previous closing price of 1.88 this now indicates there is a potential downside of -30.9%. The day 50 moving average is 1.78 while the 200 day moving average is 1.7. The market cap for the company is $304m. Visit the company website at: http://www.sunlands.com

Sunlands Technology Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online education services in the People’s Republic of China. It offers various degree- and diploma-oriented post-secondary courses, including preparation courses for the self-taught higher education examination (STE) for learners pursuing associate diplomas or bachelor’s degrees, as well as for the entrance examinations of master of business administration programs. The company’s STE courses cover 19 majors, including Chinese language and literature, law, pre-school education, marketing, English, human resource management, business administration, business management, modern corporate governance, financial management, advertising, accounting, engineering management, administrative management, computer information management, finance, convention management, chain operation management, and visual communication and design. It also provides professional certification preparation course offerings that cover various industries and professions, such as accounting, human resources, teaching, and finance. The company was formerly known as Sunlands Online Education Group and changed its name to Sunlands Technology Group in August 2018. Sunlands Technology Group was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China.

