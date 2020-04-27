Sunesis Pharmaceuticals – Consenus Indicates Potential 493.3% Upside

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals with ticker code (SNSS) have now 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 6 and 1 calculating the average target price we see 2.67. With the stocks previous close at 0.45 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 493.3%. The 50 day MA is 0.47 and the 200 moving average now moves to 0.53. The market cap for the company is $52m. Visit the company website at: http://www.sunesis.com

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted inhibitors for the treatment of hematologic and solid cancers. Its lead product candidate is vecabrutinib, a non-covalent inhibitor of Bruton’s tyrosine kinase (BTK), which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia, mantle cell lymphoma, and other B-cell malignancies. The company is also developing SNS-510, which is in preclinical pharmacology studies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematologic malignancies; various other partnered programs, such as TAK-580, a pan-Raf inhibitor program that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric low-grade glioma; and vosaroxin, an anti-cancer quinolone derivative that intercalates DNA and inhibits topoisomerase II. It has a collaboration agreement with Biogen Idec MA to discover, develop, and commercialize small molecule BTK inhibitors; and license agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop and commercialize preclinical inhibitors of PDK1. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

