Sunesis Pharmaceuticals – Consenus Indicates Potential 444.9% Upside

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals found using ticker (SNSS) have now 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 6 and 1 calculating the average target price we see 2.67. With the stocks previous close at 0.49 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 444.9%. There is a 50 day moving average of 0.55 while the 200 day moving average is 0.54. The market cap for the company is $52m. Find out more information at: http://www.sunesis.com

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted inhibitors for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers. Its lead program is vecabrutinib, a non-covalent inhibitor of Bruton’s tyrosine kinase (BTK), which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial in B-cell malignancies. The company is also developing SNS-510, which is in preclinical pharmacology studies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematologic malignancies; TAK-580, a pan-Raf inhibitor program that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric low-grade glioma; and vosaroxin, a topoisomerase 2 inhibitor, which completed a Phase 3 trial in patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. It has a collaboration agreement with Biogen Idec MA to discover, develop, and commercialize small molecule BTK inhibitors; and license agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop and commercialize preclinical inhibitors of PDK1. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

