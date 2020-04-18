Sunesis Pharmaceuticals – Consenus Indicates Potential 434.0% Upside

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals found using ticker (SNSS) now have 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 6 and 1 calculating the mean target price we have 2.67. With the stocks previous close at 0.5 this would imply there is a potential upside of 434.0%. The day 50 moving average is 0.58 and the 200 day moving average is 0.54. The market cap for the company is $54m. Company Website: http://www.sunesis.com
Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted inhibitors for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers. Its lead program is vecabrutinib, a non-covalent inhibitor of Bruton’s tyrosine kinase (BTK), which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial in B-cell malignancies. The company is also developing SNS-510, which is in preclinical pharmacology studies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematologic malignancies; TAK-580, a pan-Raf inhibitor program that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric low-grade glioma; and vosaroxin, a topoisomerase 2 inhibitor, which completed a Phase 3 trial in patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. It has a collaboration agreement with Biogen Idec MA to discover, develop, and commercialize small molecule BTK inhibitors; and license agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop and commercialize preclinical inhibitors of PDK1. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.