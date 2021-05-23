Twitter
Sunesis Pharmaceuticals – Consensus Indicates Potential 77.6% Upside

Broker Ratings

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals found using ticker (SNSS) now have 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 5 and 1.5 with the average target price sitting at 3.25. Given that the stocks previous close was at 1.83 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 77.6%. The day 50 moving average is 1.53 while the 200 day moving average is 2.3. The company has a market capitalisation of $33m. Company Website: http://www.sunesis.com

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted inhibitors for the treatment of hematologic and solid cancers. Its lead product candidate is vecabrutinib, a non-covalent inhibitor of Bruton’s tyrosine kinase (BTK), which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia, mantle cell lymphoma, and other B-cell malignancies. The company is also developing SNS-510, which is in preclinical pharmacology studies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematologic malignancies; various other partnered programs, such as TAK-580, a pan-Raf inhibitor program that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric low-grade glioma; and vosaroxin, an anti-cancer quinolone derivative that intercalates DNA and inhibits topoisomerase II. It has a collaboration agreement with Biogen Idec MA to discover, develop, and commercialize small molecule BTK inhibitors; and license agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop and commercialize preclinical inhibitors of PDK1. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

