Suncor Energy Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 149.0% Upside

Suncor Energy Inc. found using ticker (SU) have now 14 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 59.98 and 34.63 and has a mean target at 42.83. Now with the previous closing price of 17.2 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 149.0%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 17.84 and the 200 moving average now moves to 15.47. The company has a market capitalisation of $25,897m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.suncor.com

Suncor Energy Inc. operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada’s Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada. It operates in Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; Refining and Marketing; and Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Oil Sands segment recovers bitumen from mining and in situ operations, and upgrades it into refinery feedstock and diesel fuel, or blends the bitumen with diluent for direct sale to market. The Exploration and Production segment is involved in offshore operations off the east coast of Canada and in the North Sea; and operating onshore assets in Libya and Syria. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and intermediate feedstock into various petroleum and petrochemical products; and markets refined petroleum products to retail, commercial, and industrial customers through its dealers, sales channel, other retail stations, and wholesale customers. The Corporate and Eliminations segment operates four wind farm operations in Ontario and Western Canada. The company also markets and trades in crude oil, natural gas, byproducts, refined products, and power. The company was formerly known as Suncor Inc. and changed its name to Suncor Energy Inc. in April 1997. Suncor Energy Inc. was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.