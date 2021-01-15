SunCoke Energy. – Consensus Indicates Potential 62.2% Upside

SunCoke Energy. with ticker code (SXC) now have 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 7 and 5 with the average target price sitting at 6. With the stocks previous close at 3.7 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 62.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of 3.62 and the 200 moving average now moves to 3.31. The company has a market capitalisation of $298m. Visit the company website at: http://www.suncoke.com

SunCoke Energy. operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers. In addition, it owns and operates five cokemaking facilities in the United States and one in Brazil. SunCoke Energy. was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Lisle, Illinois.