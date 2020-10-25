SunCoke Energy – Consensus Indicates Potential 85.8% Upside

SunCoke Energy found using ticker (SXC) now have 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 7 and 5 calculating the average target price we see 6. Given that the stocks previous close was at 3.23 this indicates there is a potential upside of 85.8%. The day 50 moving average is 3.2 and the 200 day MA is 3.43. The market capitalisation for the company is $276m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.suncoke.com

SunCoke Energy operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers. In addition, it owns and operates five cokemaking facilities in the United States and one in Brazil. SunCoke Energy was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Lisle, Illinois.

