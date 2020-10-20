SunCoke Energy – Consensus Indicates Potential 85.8% Upside

SunCoke Energy with ticker code (SXC) now have 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 7 and 5 and has a mean target at 6. Now with the previous closing price of 3.23 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 85.8%. The 50 day MA is 3.2 and the 200 day MA is 3.43. The company has a market cap of $276m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.suncoke.com

SunCoke Energy operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers. In addition, it owns and operates five cokemaking facilities in the United States and one in Brazil. SunCoke Energy was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Lisle, Illinois.

