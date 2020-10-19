SunCoke Energy – Consensus Indicates Potential 85.8% Upside

SunCoke Energy found using ticker (SXC) now have 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 7 and 5 and has a mean target at 6. With the stocks previous close at 3.23 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 85.8%. The 50 day MA is 3.2 while the 200 day moving average is 3.43. The company has a market capitalisation of $276m. Company Website: http://www.suncoke.com

SunCoke Energy operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers. In addition, it owns and operates five cokemaking facilities in the United States and one in Brazil. SunCoke Energy was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Lisle, Illinois.

