SunCoke Energy – Consensus Indicates Potential 62.2% Upside

SunCoke Energy with ticker code (SXC) have now 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 7 and 5 and has a mean target at 6. Given that the stocks previous close was at 3.7 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 62.2%. The day 50 moving average is 3.62 and the 200 moving average now moves to 3.31. The market capitalisation for the company is $298m. Visit the company website at: http://www.suncoke.com

SunCoke Energy operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers. In addition, it owns and operates five cokemaking facilities in the United States and one in Brazil. SunCoke Energy was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Lisle, Illinois.