SunCoke Energy – Consensus Indicates Potential 62.2% Upside

SunCoke Energy found using ticker (SXC) have now 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 7 and 5 with the average target price sitting at 6. With the stocks previous close at 3.7 this would imply there is a potential upside of 62.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of 3.62 and the 200 day moving average is 3.31. The market cap for the company is $298m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.suncoke.com

SunCoke Energy operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers. In addition, it owns and operates five cokemaking facilities in the United States and one in Brazil. SunCoke Energy was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Lisle, Illinois.