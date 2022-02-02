SunCoke Energy – Consensus Indicates Potential 62.2% Upside

SunCoke Energy found using ticker (SXC) have now 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 7 and 5 and has a mean target at 6. With the stocks previous close at 3.7 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 62.2%. The day 50 moving average is 3.62 while the 200 day moving average is 3.31. The market capitalisation for the company is $298m. Find out more information at: http://www.suncoke.com

The potential market cap would be $483m based on the market concensus.

SunCoke Energy operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers. In addition, it owns and operates five cokemaking facilities in the United States and one in Brazil. SunCoke Energy was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Lisle, Illinois.