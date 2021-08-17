SunCoke Energy – Consensus Indicates Potential 62.2% Upside

SunCoke Energy found using ticker (SXC) have now 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 7 and 5 with a mean TP of 6. Now with the previous closing price of 3.7 this indicates there is a potential upside of 62.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 3.62 while the 200 day moving average is 3.31. The company has a market capitalisation of $298m. Visit the company website at: http://www.suncoke.com

SunCoke Energy operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers. In addition, it owns and operates five cokemaking facilities in the United States and one in Brazil. SunCoke Energy was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Lisle, Illinois.