SunCoke Energy – Consensus Indicates Potential 62.2% Upside

SunCoke Energy found using ticker (SXC) have now 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 7 and 5 calculating the mean target price we have 6. Given that the stocks previous close was at 3.7 this indicates there is a potential upside of 62.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 3.62 and the 200 day MA is 3.31. The company has a market cap of $298m. Find out more information at: http://www.suncoke.com

SunCoke Energy operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers. In addition, it owns and operates five cokemaking facilities in the United States and one in Brazil. SunCoke Energy was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Lisle, Illinois.