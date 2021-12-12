SunCoke Energy – Consensus Indicates Potential 47.3% Upside

SunCoke Energy with ticker code (SXC) have now 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 10 and 9 with a mean TP of 9.5. Now with the previous closing price of 6.45 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 47.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of 6.65 and the 200 day MA is 6.9. The company has a market capitalisation of $532m. Find out more information at: https://www.suncoke.com

SunCoke Energy operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers. In addition, it owns and operates five cokemaking facilities in the United States and one in Brazil. SunCoke Energy was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Lisle, Illinois.