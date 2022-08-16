SunCoke Energy – Consensus Indicates Potential 46.6% Upside

SunCoke Energy found using ticker (SXC) have now 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 11 and 10 with a mean TP of 10.5. With the stocks previous close at 7.16 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 46.6%. The 50 day MA is 7.06 and the 200 moving average now moves to 7.49. The company has a market cap of $581m. Find out more information at: https://www.suncoke.com

The potential market cap would be $852m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

SunCoke Energy operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers. In addition, it owns and operates five cokemaking facilities in the United States and one cokemaking facility in Brazil. SunCoke Energy was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Lisle, Illinois.