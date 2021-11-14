SunCoke Energy – Consensus Indicates Potential 39.1% Upside

SunCoke Energy found using ticker (SXC) have now 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 10 and 9 and has a mean target at 9.5. With the stocks previous close at 6.83 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 39.1%. The 50 day MA is 6.78 and the 200 moving average now moves to 7.01. The company has a market cap of $562m. Company Website: http://www.suncoke.com

SunCoke Energy operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers. In addition, it owns and operates five cokemaking facilities in the United States and one in Brazil. SunCoke Energy was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Lisle, Illinois.