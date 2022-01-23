SunCoke Energy – Consensus Indicates Potential 31.6% Upside

SunCoke Energy with ticker code (SXC) now have 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 10 and 9 with the average target price sitting at 9.5. Now with the previous closing price of 7.22 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 31.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 6.66 while the 200 day moving average is 6.9. The company has a market cap of $562m. Company Website: https://www.suncoke.com

The potential market cap would be $740m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

SunCoke Energy operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers. In addition, it owns and operates five cokemaking facilities in the United States and one in Brazil. SunCoke Energy was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Lisle, Illinois.