SunCoke Energy – Consensus Indicates Potential 30.4% Upside

SunCoke Energy found using ticker (SXC) now have 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 11 and 10 and has a mean target at 10.5. Now with the previous closing price of 8.05 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 30.4%. There is a 50 day moving average of 8.73 and the 200 day moving average is 7.35. The company has a market cap of $673m. Visit the company website at: https://www.suncoke.com

The potential market cap would be $878m based on the market concensus.

SunCoke Energy operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers. In addition, it owns and operates five cokemaking facilities in the United States and one cokemaking facility in Brazil. SunCoke Energy was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Lisle, Illinois.