SunCoke Energy – Consensus Indicates Potential 23.2% Upside

SunCoke Energy found using ticker (SXC) have now 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 11 and 10 with the average target price sitting at 10.5. Now with the previous closing price of 8.52 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 23.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of 7.22 while the 200 day moving average is 7.56. The market capitalisation for the company is $719m. Find out more information at: https://www.suncoke.com

The potential market cap would be $886m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

SunCoke Energy operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers. In addition, it owns and operates five cokemaking facilities in the United States and one cokemaking facility in Brazil. SunCoke Energy was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Lisle, Illinois.