Sun Life Financial Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 9.0% Upside

Sun Life Financial Inc. with ticker code (SLF) now have 1 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 45.65 and 45.65 with a mean TP of 45.65. With the stocks previous close at 41.88 this indicates there is a potential upside of 9.0%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 41.9 while the 200 day moving average is 36.6. The company has a market cap of $24,235m. Company Website: http://www.sunlife.com

Sun Life Financial Inc., a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers life, health, wellness, disability, critical illness, stop-loss, and long-term care insurance products. The company also provides mutual funds, segregated funds, annuities, and guaranteed investment products; and financial and retirement planning services, as well as pooled funds, institutional portfolios, and pension funds. It distributes its products through direct sales agents, managing general agents, independent general agents, financial intermediaries, broker-dealers, banks, pension and benefits consultants, and other third-party marketing organizations. The company was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn