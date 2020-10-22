Sun Life Financial Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 10.5% Upside

Don't Miss
22nd October 2020

Sun Life Financial Inc. found using ticker (SLF) have now 1 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 45.65 and 45.65 and has a mean target at 45.65. Now with the previous closing price of 41.31 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 10.5%. The day 50 moving average is 41.43 and the 200 day moving average is 38.04. The market capitalisation for the company is $24,363m. Visit the company website at: http://www.sunlife.com

Sun Life Financial Inc., a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers life, health, wellness, disability, critical illness, stop-loss, and long-term care insurance products. The company also provides mutual funds, segregated funds, annuities, and guaranteed investment products; and financial and retirement planning services, as well as pooled funds, institutional portfolios, and pension funds. It distributes its products through direct sales agents, managing general agents, independent general agents, financial intermediaries, broker-dealers, banks, pension and benefits consultants, and other third-party marketing organizations. The company was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

