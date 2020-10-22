Sun Communities – Consensus Indicates Potential 9.8% Upside

Sun Communities found using ticker (SUI) now have 7 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 170 and 139 with the average target price sitting at 159.86. With the stocks previous close at 145.58 this would imply there is a potential upside of 9.8%. The day 50 moving average is 145.47 while the 200 day moving average is 139.77. The company has a market capitalisation of $14,262m. Company Website: http://www.suncommunities.com

Sun Communities is a REIT that, as of June 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 426 communities comprising nearly 143,000 developed sites in 33 states and Ontario, Canada.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn