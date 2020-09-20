Don't Miss
Home » USA Broker Ratings » Sun Communities – Consensus Indicates Potential 7.8% Upside

Sun Communities – Consensus Indicates Potential 7.8% Upside

20th September 2020

Sun Communities with ticker code (SUI) now have 6 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 168 and 139 calculating the average target price we see 155.83. With the stocks previous close at 144.57 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 7.8%. The day 50 moving average is 146.37 and the 200 day MA is 137.27. The company has a market cap of $13,847m. Visit the company website at: http://www.suncommunities.com

Sun Communities is a REIT that, as of June 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 426 communities comprising nearly 143,000 developed sites in 33 states and Ontario, Canada.

Click here to be notified of future articles like this

 or set a free stock price alert for your favorite stocks

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn

You can read the full archive by clicking the EPIC code.

© 2020 - DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.