Sun Communities – Consensus Indicates Potential 9.0% Upside

Broker Ratings

Sun Communities found using ticker (SUI) have now 7 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 175 and 153 calculating the average target price we see 165. Given that the stocks previous close was at 151.42 this would imply there is a potential upside of 9.0%. The 50 day MA is 146.28 while the 200 day moving average is 145.27. The company has a market capitalisation of $16,413m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.suncommunities.com

Sun Communities is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

