Sun Communities – Consensus Indicates Potential 22.1% Upside

Sun Communities with ticker code (SUI) have now 10 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 185 and 147 with a mean TP of 160.5. With the stocks previous close at 131.44 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 22.1%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 142.64 and the 200 day MA is 165.01. The market cap for the company is $16,851m. Company Website: https://www.suncommunities.com

The potential market cap would be $20,577m based on the market concensus.

Sun Communities is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.