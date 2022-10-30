Twitter Linkedin Facebook

Sun Communities – Consensus Indicates Potential 22.1% Upside

Broker Ratings

Sun Communities with ticker code (SUI) have now 10 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 185 and 147 with a mean TP of 160.5. With the stocks previous close at 131.44 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 22.1%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 142.64 and the 200 day MA is 165.01. The market cap for the company is $16,851m. Company Website: https://www.suncommunities.com

The potential market cap would be $20,577m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Share on Stocktwits

Sun Communities is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

You might also enjoy reading  Sun Communities - Consensus Indicates Potential 41.4% Upside

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen). Share on:

Twitter
LinkedIn
Facebook
Email
Reddit

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2022 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.