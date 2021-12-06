Sun Communities – Consensus Indicates Potential 15.9% Upside

Sun Communities found using ticker (SUI) now have 9 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 241 and 210 with the average target price sitting at 226. With the stocks previous close at 195.07 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 15.9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 193.83 and the 200 day moving average is 178.63. The market cap for the company is $22,859m. Find out more information at: https://www.suncommunities.com

Sun Communities is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.