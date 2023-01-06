Sun Communities – Consensus Indicates Potential 13.8% Upside

Sun Communities with ticker code (SUI) now have 10 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 185 and 153 calculating the average target price we see 163.1. With the stocks previous close at 143.32 this would imply there is a potential upside of 13.8%. The 50 day MA is 140.04 and the 200 day MA is 154.81. The company has a market cap of $17,675m. Find out more information at: https://www.suncommunities.com

The potential market cap would be $20,114m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Sun Communities is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.