Sun Communities – Consensus Indicates Potential 10.7% Upside

Sun Communities with ticker code (SUI) now have 10 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 185 and 153 calculating the average target price we see 162.9. Given that the stocks previous close was at 147.1 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 10.7%. The day 50 moving average is 134.56 and the 200 day moving average is 158.88. The market cap for the company is $18,453m. Visit the company website at: https://www.suncommunities.com

The potential market cap would be $20,435m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Sun Communities is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.