Sun Communities – Consensus Indicates Potential 10.7% Upside

Sun Communities found using ticker (SUI) have now 10 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 185 and 147 with a mean TP of 160.6. Now with the previous closing price of 145.05 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 10.7%. The day 50 moving average is 134.88 and the 200 day moving average is 160.03. The market capitalisation for the company is $18,439m. Company Website: https://www.suncommunities.com

The potential market cap would be $20,416m based on the market concensus.

Sun Communities is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.