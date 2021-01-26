Sumo Group “Well, well positioned for 2021” (Analyst Interview)

Sumo Group plc (LON:SUMO) is the topic of conversation when Bob Liao, Analyst at Zeus Capital joins DirectorsTalk. Bob talks us through his key takeaways from the full year trading update, how the acquired US based game co-developer Pipeworks is progressing and the outlook for 2021.

Sumo Group is a world-class, award-winning game developer with eight UK studios in Sheffield, Nottingham, Newcastle, Leamington Spa, Warrington, The Chinese Room in Brighton, Red Kite Games in Leeds, and Lab42 in Leamington Spa, along with it’s India studio in Pune.