Sumo Group implied growth ´is really quite impressive´ (Analyst Interview)

Sumo Group plc (LON:SUMO) is the topic of conversation when Bob Liao, Analyst at Zeus Capital joins DirectorsTalk. Bob talks us through the key highlights from the company´s 2020 results, explains how well the company is positioned in terms of recruitment growth and with a strong outlook how this has affected Zeus forecasts.

Sumo Group’s businesses provide acclaimed development and design services to the video games and entertainment industries from studios in the UK, India, Canada and the US.

Sumo Digital, as the Group’s primary business, is one of the UK’s largest independent developers of AAA-rated video games, having studios in Sheffield, Newcastle, Nottingham, Leamington Spa, Warrington and Pune, India. The business has acquired three studios since IPO, which operate under their own names, BAFTA award-winning The Chinese Room in Brighton, Red Kite Games in Leeds and Lab42 in Leamington Spa. Sumo Digital provides turnkey and co-development solutions to a global blue-chip client base.