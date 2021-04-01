Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

Sumo Group implied growth ´is really quite impressive´ (Analyst Interview)

Sumo Group plc (LON:SUMO) is the topic of conversation when Bob Liao, Analyst at Zeus Capital joins DirectorsTalk. Bob talks us through the key highlights from the company´s 2020 results, explains how well the company is positioned in terms of recruitment growth and with a strong outlook how this has affected Zeus forecasts.

Sumo Group’s businesses provide acclaimed development and design services to the video games and entertainment industries from studios in the UK, India, Canada and the US.

Sumo Digital, as the Group’s primary business, is one of the UK’s largest independent developers of AAA-rated video games, having studios in Sheffield, Newcastle, Nottingham, Leamington Spa, Warrington and Pune, India. The business has acquired three studios since IPO, which operate under their own names, BAFTA award-winning The Chinese Room in Brighton, Red Kite Games in Leeds and Lab42 in Leamington Spa. Sumo Digital provides turnkey and co-development solutions to a global blue-chip client base.

Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:
Zeus Capital Ltd.

Share this interview

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Sumo Group implied growth ´is really quite impressive´ (Analyst Interview)

Other Interviews

More News

Ask your questions

Do you have questions you’d like to ask this company, get in touch and we’ll ask them for you.   

I have questions

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2021 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.