Summit Wireless Technologies, I – Consenus Indicates Potential 496.4% Upside

Summit Wireless Technologies, I found using ticker (WISA) now have 1 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘None’. The target price ranges between 30 and 30 and has a mean target at 30. Given that the stocks previous close was at 5.03 this indicates there is a potential upside of 496.4%. There is a 50 day moving average of 5.97 and the 200 day MA is 11.59. The company has a market cap of $6m. Find out more information at: http://www.summitwireless.com

Summit Wireless Technologies develops wireless audio integrated circuits for home entertainment and professional audio markets in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers TX modules for integration into televisions, audio-visual receivers, media hubs, and small USB dongles; and speaker systems. The company was formerly known as Summit Semiconductor and changed its name to Summit Wireless Technologies in September 2018. Summit Semiconductor was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn