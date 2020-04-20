Summit Wireless Technologies, I – Consenus Indicates Potential 457.6% Upside

Summit Wireless Technologies, I found using ticker (WISA) now have 1 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘None’. The target price ranges between 30 and 30 with the average target price sitting at 30. Now with the previous closing price of 5.38 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 457.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 5.79 and the 200 moving average now moves to 11.13. The company has a market cap of $7m. Visit the company website at: http://www.summitwireless.com

Summit Wireless Technologies develops wireless audio integrated circuits for home entertainment and professional audio markets in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers TX modules for integration into televisions, audio-visual receivers, media hubs, and small USB dongles; and speaker systems. The company was formerly known as Summit Semiconductor and changed its name to Summit Wireless Technologies in September 2018. Summit Semiconductor was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

